Illicit campaign cash a recipe for the erosion of democracy

Cash

Some presidential aspirants in Kenya dole out millions of shillings to interest groups and churches with little political philosophy or cogent development blueprints.

Photo credit: File

By  Adhere Cavince

A new study on the cost of running for political office in Kenya lays bare disturbing facts about political organising and implications for development.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.