Here’s what Ruto needs to do

Kenya has been teetering on the edge of a precipice with the invasion and destruction of Parliament buildings climaxing a tense moment in the history of our nation.

Corruption, impunity, runaway unemployment, unfulfilled promises, punitive taxation, tribal balkanisation and yet unresponsive leadership are some of the issues that made this time bomb to explode.

The result is a spate of protests, anarchy, mayhem and more than 50 lives extinguished. So where do we go from here?

The President has shown some concessions like dismissal of Cabinet secretaries and withdrawal of Finance Bill, 2024, but still some loose ends remain.

First, the President must decisively deal with graft. Let him dismiss all government officials mentioned in corruption scandals. He should be a paragon of morality and an embodiment of integrity.

Reduce public offices

Appointment of such has been a major disservice to our nation. They must also be arraigned in court, brought to book and the proceeds of corruption such as money stashed in offshore accounts and land and property recovered. Governors must also crack the whip at the county levels.

The President must address the JSS and medical interns issues. They feel short-changed and disenfranchised by being denied opportunity to fair employment. He must also seek to create jobs for other Kenyans and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The new university funding model has left many unable to afford an education and must therefore be streamlined. The government must also honour capitation due to schools. Better still, the state can stop bursary funds and redirect the money to schools to make basic education free.

To cut unnecessary spending, the President should advocate for a referendum to reduce public offices. Kenya is a vibrant democracy and the voice of the people should be treated as the supreme law.

The Gen Zs should give time for these realignments for the good of our nation.