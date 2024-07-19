Mitigate teenage pregnancies

The recent shocking statistics of teenage pregnancies in Meru County highlight a critical issue that must be addressed instantly. A damning report by Kenya Health Information Systems indicates that over 15,000 girls were put in the family way in a span of one year.

The report has brought to the fore the grim reality that many girls in Meru confront on a daily basis. The number is not a just a mere statistic, it represents thousands of young lives that have been curtailed, dreams shattered and futures compromised. This is a problem that is snowballing into a massive disaster that must be stopped before it ends in a catastrophe.

The far-reaching repercussions of teen pregnancies are too big a burden to bear for any society — school dropout, gender-based violence, a vicious cycle of poverty, psychological trauma, and health risks such as birth complications.

It is paramount that county authorities, the office of the woman Member of Parliament, Health ministry, child protection services, Judiciary, parents, teachers, village elders, the clergy and other caregivers rise up to the occasion to halt the spike and support victims to recover.

All relevant stakeholders must take the lead in addressing this crisis. Community and school-based programmes, awareness creation and age-appropriate sex education can help mitigate the crisis that is spiralling out of control.

It is also critical that schools and families offer safe spaces for teens to seek guidance on how to dodge teen pregnancies. Schools must revamp guidance and counselling, discourage premature relationships among teenagers and be vigilant for any warning signs. Parents must keep a keen eye on their children and ensure the provision of critical needs to girls such as sanitary pads.

The Judiciary must also stand in the gap to protect minors from sexual exploitation. No perpetrator of defilement should be allowed to walk scot-free.