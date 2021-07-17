Here’s how Kenya, Somalia can restore ties

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed at State House, Nairobi on March 23, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s perspective is that of a Big Brother who supported Somalia through its frantic efforts to recover from decades of civil conflict. 
  • Somalia, on the other hand, thinks Kenya exploited its vulnerability and did nothing to build a foundation for a long-term partnership.

Kenya’s ties with Somalia have deteriorated significantly in recent years. The two countries’ differences were approaching breaking point last year, but diplomatic ties were restored in May this year.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.