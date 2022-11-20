Geothermal is the future for Africa’s energy

Since 2000, Africa has made huge strides in developing its electricity sector. International Energy Agency (IEA) data show that in Africa, the number of people connected to electricity for the first time tripled from eight million a year in 2000-2013 to 24 million people in 2014-2019.

However, the “World Energy Outlook 2022” projects that 660 million people will still not have access to electricity in 2030 and 85 per cent of them will be living in sub-Saharan Africa—a conversation that is likely to continue following the recent COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Coupled with the ever-increasing power demand, exploding global population and increasing industrialising efforts, that puts the spotlight on the need to fully exploit renewables such as geothermal, which face less impact from climate change and unpredictable weather.

International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) data show regions like East Africa have a geothermal potential of more than 10,000 megawatts.

As a result, several countries, led by Kenya, have embarked on an ambitious energy expansion plan to increase national power generation capacity from 2,290MW to 17,760MW by 2030. Geothermal is expected to contribute about 7,000MW.

Over the years, Kenya has relied on hydroelectricity for its power generation. But developments in geothermal exploration technology have meant that this natural resource is now promising enough to warrant major investment.

Sound leadership remains an important element in driving the exploration. With the focus on exploitation of geothermal energy being informed by its immense potential, more resources in terms of human resource come in handy.

That makes it critical in meeting growing demand for electricity across Africa, whose appetite for competitively priced energy is increasing.

With increased technological advancement and improved financing mechanisms, there is a high potential for large-scale development of geothermal resources through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

That will not only increase access to electricity but also improve the continent’s competitiveness and productivity at a reduced cost over time. Further, that will position Africa as a leading geothermal leader, generating more revenue for its economy and increase the continent’s energy status.

Harnessing this resource will also come with a multiplier effect and opportunities, including job creation. KenGen is providing consultancy and drilling services to other African countries, which will greatly contribute to Africa’s green growth agenda.

Geothermal is the future of Africa. Having hitherto relied on hydroelectricity, which accounts for about 17 per cent of installed power, Africa stands to win big if it embraced renewables, considering that the climate hazards, which are likely to pose a challenge to hydropower generation, are increasing.

Business and environmental leaders must drive geothermal as a reliable and clean energy to fast-track the 100 per cent transition by 2030 and the ultimate sustainable approach to meeting Africa’s growing energy demand yet being kind to the earth.



