Females are a special genus; celebrate them

March 8 is International Women’s Day (IWD), when the world celebrates women indiscriminately. The day’s theme is #ChooseToChallenge. A challenging world is an alert world. From challenge comes change. How can we forge a gender-equal world? Celebrate women’s feats. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.

Only one woman manages all relationships well. Women also make a valuable contribution to society in every field. Today’s events give women their due rights and dignity as they play various roles — including wives, daughters, sisters, daughters-in-law, mothers and more.

Develop society

Women have helped men to develop a society in every field but many have also been a source of inspiration. They are not just responsible for the home; they also take on financial responsibilities. There is much emphasis on women’s empowerment. At every forum, it’s talked about by not only women, but also men, organisations, companies, offices and politicians.

IWD promotes women’s dignity and gives them equal rights. Efforts are being made for the advancement of women at the governmental and non-governmental levels, but women and the excesses are not declining.

There are laws to protect them from injustice, but their exploitation has not stopped — due to social decline.

The general public’s attitude towards girls and women is changing for the better. Parents rejoice when a baby girl is born. Parents raise their children in the same way without distinguishing between a son and a daughter.

Girls and women are getting an opportunity to study, work, walk freely in society, and share their views. In other words, ‘Power’’ is the middle name for woman.

Although the status of a woman is very high, the trend of disrespect for women is rife. Women are often harassed in public places and offices. Women should speak out against atrocities. Let’s challenge and fight for equal rights.