Empower chiefs, Nyumba Kumi to tackle SGBV

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a pervasive problem affecting millions of people worldwide.

In many cases, victims are too afraid to report to law enforcement agencies, for fear of stigma, shame and retribution. Thus SGBV often goes unreported, leaving victims to suffer in silence and perpetrators to continue the abuse.

Many communities are turning to local authorities such as chiefs and Nyumba Kumi heads for help. They are respected and often seen as trusted advisers.

Besides holding a significant amount of power and influence, they are often the first point of contact for those seeking assistance. Since they are seen as less intimidating and more approachable, SGBV victims choose them over police officers.

It is essential that chiefs and Nyumba Kumi heads are trained and empowered to record SGBV cases and provide support to victims. This involves providing them with the necessary tools and resources to handle cases and educating them on the importance of confidentiality and sensitivity while at it.

Training should include information on how to recognise signs of SGBV, provide emotional support to victims and report cases to the relevant authorities. They should also be trained on how to work with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure victims get the necessary help.

Keep records

Under-reporting of SGBV is a major challenge. But chiefs and Nyumba Kumi heads can create a record of incidents, which can inform the development of prevention and response strategies. The information can also be used to identify patterns of violence and perpetrators, which can inform targeted interventions to address the root causes of SGBV.

It can also help to shift social norms and attitudes towards violence against women and girls. By publicly acknowledging that SGBV is a problem in their communities, chiefs and Nyumba Kumi heads can raise awareness of the issue and encourage the community to prevent it. This can be particularly powerful in communities where traditional norms and beliefs may perpetuate SGBV.

But for this approach to be effective, chiefs and Nyumba Kumi heads must receive adequate training and support to record cases of SGBV appropriately.

They need to understand the nature of SGBV, the different forms it can take and the legal and ethical considerations involved in recording cases. They also need to be aware of the support services and resources that can be provided to victims.

Furthermore, it is important to ensure that the rights and needs of victims are respected throughout the recording process. This includes ensuring that victims are treated with respect and dignity, are informed of their rights and their privacy is protected.

Chiefs and Nyumba Kumi heads also need to be aware of the risks associated with recording cases of SGBV, including retribution and retaliation against the victims and their loved ones.