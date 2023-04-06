Protect sexual violence victims

The Kenyan justice system has been criticised for its lengthy process of seeking justice for victims of sexual offences on children.

This serious issue needs to be addressed as it can lead to victims giving up on their cases due to the long wait times. The courts should shorten the process.

The process of seeking justice for victims of defilement, assault and rape cases on children can be long and arduous with cases taking months or even years to be heard. This can be extremely frustrating and discouraging for victims.

One way the courts can shorten the process is by streamlining it. This could involve reducing the number of steps involved, as well as making sure that every step is completed in a timely manner. This would help to ensure that cases are heard more quickly and the victims are not left waiting for long.

More resources

Another way is by providing more resources to those involved in the process. This could include providing more legal aid to the victims, as well as additional support and guidance throughout the process.

That would help to ensure that the victims are able to access the resources they need to seek justice and that they are not overwhelmed or discouraged by the process.

Lastly, the courts should also take steps to ensure that children who are victims of sexual assault are given priority when it comes to hearing their cases.

That would help to ensure that the victims are not left waiting for a long time and that their cases are heard in a timely manner. The victims will also not be discouraged from seeking justice.