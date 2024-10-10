Embrace life, let go of stress

Mental health issues are becoming increasingly serious worldwide. The most alarming trend is the rising prevalence of depression and anxiety among young people.

Based on World Health Organisation data, an estimated 3.8 percent of the world's population suffers from stress, including five percent of adults (four percent of men and six percent of women) and 5.7 percent of adults over 60 years of age. Worldwide, more than 10 percent of pregnant women and women who have just given birth suffer from stress.

Every year, over 720,000 individuals lose their lives to suicide. Suicide ranks as the third most common cause of death for individuals aged 15 to 29.

Although there are effective treatments for mental health, more than 75 per cent of people in low- and middle-income countries do not receive adequate care. No longer is mental health a personal problem. Given its extensive influence, we need to take action.

Mental health counselling

First, find and investigate the problem's root causes. Experts believe that social media plays a significant role in mental health illnesses.

Although provision for mental health counselling and support is increasing, it is still not universally available. Many studies have found that, even after realising a problem, people are reluctant to seek medical help or psychological counselling. The main reason for this is social bias. Young people should not hesitate to seek help. Stay connected with friends and family.

Exercise regularly, even if it's just a short walk. Stick to regular eating and sleeping habits as much as possible. Avoid or reduce alcohol and do not use illegal drugs, which can exacerbate depression.

Talk to someone you trust about your feelings and seek the advice of a health professional. Remember that you are not alone. Find whatever is positive in life and be proud of it. There is no stress in life; always give place to happiness.