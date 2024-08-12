Let’s tackle drug menace in Kenya

The drug abuse problem in Kenya has reached a critical level, causing significant harm to the social fabric and the future of its youth. The country, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and geopolitical importance, has been facing a growing drug issue that presents significant health, social and economic obstacles.

Substance abuse, particularly among the youth, is on the rise in Kenya. According to current statistics, a significant portion of drug users fall within the age range of 10–19 years. Studies conducted in the country consistently show that the most frequently used substances are nicotine, alcohol and cannabis.

There are a wide range of effects, both on an individual and societal level, including negative impacts on health, personal hygiene, educational attainment, family stability and community safety. Corruption and lack of concern by the community in general pose significant challenges to the fight against drug abuse. Furthermore, the drug problem’s consequences are significant and complex. From a personal standpoint, drug addiction can have devastating consequences on one’s health, encompassing mental health disorders, physical decline and a heightened susceptibility to infectious diseases. Many families experience immense devastation as they confront the overwhelming emotional and financial burden of supporting a loved one struggling with addiction. From a social perspective, drug abuse has a significant impact on crime rates. It leads to an increase in drug-related violence and theft, which disrupts the harmony and safety of communities.

The Kenyan government has implemented various measures to address the drug crisis. Efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks, enhance border security, and educate the public, especially youth, about the dangers of drug abuse are crucial.

Through the implementation of a comprehensive strategy that encompasses prevention, treatment and enforcement, Kenya has the potential to make substantial progress in addressing the issue of drug abuse and promoting the well-being of its population.

