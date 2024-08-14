Today’s women need to snatch their rights from the clutches of men

Throughout history, the structure of Kenyan society has consistently exhibited a strong male presence. However, in the modern era, women have made strides in challenging long-standing gender norms by entering traditionally male-dominated fields.

Despite significant growth and progress, the fundamental structure of society continues to lack improvement.

Kenya is participating in the global community's observance of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated this day as a public holiday to recognise the rights of girls and the unique challenges they face. The objective is to foster the empowerment of girls and ensure the realisation of their human rights.

For decades now, the girl child has been facing a range of challenges, including early marriages, female genital mutilation (FGM), and sexual violence. This has always been a barrier for them to access education and empower themselves. However, cultural practices and poverty significantly hinder girls' development.

Even in the 21st century, Kenyans continue to celebrate the birth of boys with pride, while the birth of girls often goes unnoticed or receives little celebration. When examining newspapers on a daily basis, one can observe numerous instances of gender inequality.

Kenyan society's patriarchal system is the root cause of gender inequality.

Patriarchy is a social structure and practice in which men dominate and exert power over women. Exploitation of women has long been a deeply ingrained cultural issue in Kenyan society.

What is required is a movement that empowers women to achieve economic independence and self-reliance. This movement encourages women to conquer their fears and fearlessly navigate the world. It enables women to claim their rights without having to rely on men or ask for them.

We can achieve true empowerment in a society where women have access to quality education, successful careers, the ability to own property, and most importantly, the freedom to make choices and decisions without fear.

Hopefully, our democracy can address the issue of gender inequality with the collective efforts of everyone, leading us towards a progressive society that embraces modern values.

To accomplish that, it is crucial to have a deep understanding of the intricacies surrounding gender roles and the significance of fostering both traditionally associated "masculine" and "feminine" qualities in every person.

We must nurture children with a strong moral compass and an open-minded perspective, enabling them to pursue their individual paths and aspirations. By prioritising compassion, empathy, and respect for all individuals, regardless of gender, we can all play a part in building a more harmonious and equitable world.

Efforts like establishing gender-sensitised clubs in educational institutions can have a significant impact on raising awareness and fostering understanding of gender issues from an early stage.

Promoting open discussion and challenging preconceived notions are crucial for fostering a society that appreciates individuals for their distinct attributes and contributions.

The vision for a future where individuals are judged based on their character rather than gender stereotypes is inspiring. Keep advocating positive change, as every step towards greater equality and inclusivity enriches us all.