Boost for aspiring women leaders as leadership academy is launched

Professional development and leadership training programmes provider, Dale Carnegie Kenya, has announced collaboration with the Mauritius Institute of Directors and Dale Carnegie Mauritius, to launch Women Leadership Academy in Kenya.

The programme aims to equip women with the essential tools and support needed to excel as leaders and drive positive change in Kenya's professional landscape, amid concerns that women participation in leadership remains low in the country.

The organisation noted that despite progress in recent years, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions across various sectors in Kenya, with different statistics showing that only 11 per cent of women currently hold top-level positions, with a mere 10 per cent serving on boards.

Empowering women

Mercy Kimani, Managing Director of Dale Carnegie Kenya, emphasised the importance of empowering women in leadership roles, to offer diversity that would drive growth.

“Women bring unique perspectives, skills, and insights to the table. It's crucial for organizations to tap into this diverse talent pool to drive innovation and growth,” said Ms Kimani.

The private sector sees just 22 per cent of leadership roles occupied by women. As of January 2022, only 18.1 per cent of businesses in Kenya have women in top management, while a mere 13.2 per cent of firms have a majority female ownership.

The organisation further said the Women Leadership Academy aims to address the disparity by providing women with the skills and support needed to excel in leadership positions.

Leadership development

“The programme covers a wide range of topics, including balancing leadership and management skills, fostering trust-driven work environments, developing executive presence, enhancing communication skills, and effectively handling difficult conversations and situations,” Dale Carnegie Kenya said in a statement.

“We believe that investing in women's leadership development is not only essential for gender equality but also for the overall success and sustainability of businesses and organizations,” Ms Kimani said.