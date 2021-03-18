Education bias fuels gender inequality

Girl fetching water

A young girl pulls a jerrican of water from a water point in Loima Turkana County on December 14, 2020. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Evelyn Odhiambo

Youth Coordinator

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The government has, for a long time, experienced difficulty in achieving its development goal in education.
  • Due to poverty and sexual abuse, teenage pregnancy continues to widen the gender gap in education.

It is estimated that two-thirds of the illiterate adults are women. This is because, for many girls, completion of school is a problem regardless of the family’s wealth or the school’s location. 

