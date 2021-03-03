Tackle teen pregnancies

By  Evelyn Odhiambo

Youth Coordinator

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, we often hear of cases where adolescents girls are defiled by their close relatives and guardians.
  • The pain of pregnant adolescent girls dropping out of school, procuring an unsafe abortion or being married off to an elderly man isn’t seen as a big problem.

The society has left the burden of teenage pregnancy to lie solely on the shoulders of the girls, who are often stigmatised and discriminated against even by their immediate family.

