Education and prevention key to fighting STIs

HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are a significant public health challenge. The conditions not only affect individuals physically and emotionally but also burden healthcare systems and economies. Curbing their spread requires comprehensive education, prevention strategies and reduction of stigma.

HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system. It targets CD4 cells, crucial to the body’s ability to fight off infections. It can progress to Aids, a condition characterised by severe immune system suppression and higher vulnerability to opportunistic infections. STIs are spread through sexual contact.

UNAIDS says 38 million people were living with HIV by the end of 2020 with Sub-Saharan Africa the most affected region, accounting for nearly two-thirds of cases. In Kenya, populations like sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), transgender individuals and people who inject drugs are disproportionately affected by HIV and STIs.

Amid a 31 per cent reduction in new HIV infections globally since 2010, Kenya has made strides in HIV prevention thanks to strategies like promotion of condom use, behaviour change communication, voluntary medical male circumcision and provision of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for high-risk individuals and antiretroviral therapy (ART) access.

UNAIDS says 81 per cent of adults living with HIV in Kenya were aware of their status with 78 per cent accessing treatment in 2020. And there are efforts to integrate HIV and STI services with healthcare services like reproductive health and family planning; hence a more holistic approach to sexual and reproductive health, ensuring comprehensive care that addresses multiple needs simultaneously.

STIs are a global concern with the WHO saying over a million are acquired daily. Chlamydia and gonorrhoea are among the most reported bacterial STIs and HPV the most prevalent viral one.

Stigma and discrimination around HIV and STIs hinder prevention, testing and treatment. The negative attitudes often lead to fear, silence and reluctance to seek medicare. It is crucial to combat stigma through awareness campaigns, community engagement and rights protection for the affected.

Engaging communities and involving them in the planning, implementation and monitoring of HIV and STI programmes is crucial as their organisations are vital in providing support, counselling and education and advocating the rights and needs of affected individuals. Prevention is pivotal to curtailing transmission, with expanded access to treatment and adherence crucial for achieving viral suppression and reducing transmission risk.

Comprehensive sexuality education programmes are also essential in promoting safe sexual practices, emphasizing the importance of condom use, regular testing and early treatment. It is crucial to target adolescents and adults, providing accurate information about HIV and STIs and dispelling common myths and misconceptions.



