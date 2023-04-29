Time to break the silence and end child abuse

Child abuse refers to any form of physical or emotional harm, neglect or exploitation inflicted on children. Unfortunately, this vice continues to plague societies across the globe.

In Kenya, cases of child abuse have been on the rise, with the most prevalent forms being sexual abuse, physical violence and child labour. In one case, it emerged that a 40-year-old man in Kisii had been defiling his four daughters.

The effects of such cases are devastating and long-lasting, and we must take action to stop this heinous crime.

Statistics show that, on average, every 10 minutes, a child in Kenya is sexually abused. This figure is likely to be much higher as many cases go unreported.

According to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund, one out of three Kenyan children have experienced some form of violence before the age of 18, with one out of 10 being victims of sexual violence.

Child abuse leads to physical and psychological harm that can persist well into adulthood. Children who experience abuse are more likely to suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

They may also develop behavioural problems, including aggression, impulsivity and substance abuse. Children who have been abused may develop a deep-seated mistrust of adults and difficulty forming relationships.

Additionally, child abuse can lead to physical health problems, including chronic pain, gastrointestinal problems and sexually transmitted infections.

Broken relationships

Many survivors of child abuse also become perpetrators of the same act. The vice has also been linked to crime, addiction, broken relationships and suicide.

In 2018, a study by the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) revealed that 43.8 per cent of male inmates and 44.5 per cent of female inmates in Kenya had experienced some form of child abuse. Another NCRC report indicated more than 5,000 cases of child abuse were reported in the country in 2018 alone.

Further, the World Health Organization estimates that more than 70 per cent of child abuse cases occur in the home, with parents or caregivers being the perpetrators.

We need to break the silence and encourage children to speak out when violated, and schools should provide environments that enable children to communicate freely about their experiences. Parents should also look out for any signs of abuse towards their children.

The government should also enact and enforce laws that protect children's rights and punish perpetrators of child abuse. Community sensitisation would also be helpful.

Survivors of child abuse need access to support services such as medical care, counselling and legal assistance. The government and civil society organisations should work together to provide these services.