We can do more to rid country of teen pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy has been a persistent problem in Kenya for years. The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2014 put it at 18 per cent with over 13,000 girls dropping out of school yearly due to pregnancy issues. The alarming rate poses significant challenges to young girls’ future and national development.

One of the main reasons why teenage pregnancy is prevalent in Kenya is widespread poverty. Girls from poor backgrounds are more likely to engage in premature sex as a means of survival.

They are often lured into sexual activities by older men with money, sanitary products, food or other basic needs. Lack of education and information on reproductive health also contributes to the high rate.

Cultural practices and beliefs also play a significant role in teenage pregnancy. Early marriage often leads to teenage pregnancies. Girls are considered ready for marriage at puberty or menstruation and married off to older men.

Health complications

Its many negative effects on girls include health complications, social isolation and economic hardships. Pregnant teenagers are more likely to suffer complications during pregnancy and childbirth or give birth to low-birth-weight babies, which increases the risk of infant mortality.

Social isolation is a significant problem for pregnant teenagers. They are ostracised by their families and communities, making it difficult for them to access healthcare services such as reproductive health. This often leads to mental health problems.

Economic hardships are another challenge. Many teenage mothers drop out of school, limiting their opportunities for employment and economic empowerment. They face discrimination and stigma.

The government has implemented several policies and programs to address the issue. The National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy 2015, currently under review, aims to provide comprehensive sexual education to young people and increase access to reproductive health services.

But more needs to be done. Besides education and provision of opportunities for young girls, comprehensive sexual education programmes should also be implemented in schools, targeting young people. There is also a need to involve parents and communities in the issue.

Health matters

Parents should be educated on the importance of providing support and guidance to their children on sexual and reproductive health matters and communities sensitised about the negative effects of early marriage and importance of educating girls.

Addressing this issue with far-reaching consequences for girls, their families and the country’s development requires a multi-faceted approach that involves all the stakeholders.

Initiatives like comprehensive sexual education, increasing access to reproductive health services and addressing its root causes can reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy and ensure a better future for young people.