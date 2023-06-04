Dignity to urban dwellers!

Kenya hosts the second UN-Habitat Assembly (UNHA II) at Gigiri, Nairobi, from today until Friday. Held every four years, this is the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements.

Themed “A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises”, it will discuss universal access to affordable housing, urban climate action, urban crises recovery, SDG localisation, and prosperity and local finance.

Expectations are high that delegates at the event will make solid resolutions that will help to improve the living conditions of most urban dwellers, whose dreams of a good life have been shattered by squalor and poor living conditions thanks to unchecked urbanisation and poor planning.

A third of Kenya’s population, 15 million people, live in urban areas. It will be more than half the population by 2050. However, only a few of this ever-bulging urban population enjoys the benefits of urban life as most policies are formulated using the top-bottom approach as opposed to bottom-up.

A 2022 report by an international NGO says Kenya’s urban policies prioritise the middle- and upper classes over the poor. “Towards the just city in Kenya” said city by-laws had maintained a highly elitist and oppressive approach towards poor and lower-income residents such as informal traders, and public- and non-motorised transport users.

The concept of just cities is well captured in the Constitution, which has entrenched socioeconomic rights and freedoms and made public participation a requirement in decision-making. Every Kenyan deserves the good life urban centres promise. We must make our cities just through citizen-centred policies and citizen-driven urban projects.