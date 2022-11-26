Create mental health awareness among the youth 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven 10-19-year-olds globally experiences a mental disorder, accounting for 13 per cent of the global burden of disease in this age group. This means depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

This may partly explain why mental health awareness among the youth and teenagers, in particular, is currently a major discussion.

Prioritising awareness and educating people — and especially the youth — is of paramount importance. Mental health cannot actually be recognised in a glimpse. It is an internal crisis within a person that involves alterations in emotions, way of thinking and behaviour, which cannot be ignored.

Every passing day, many challenges and problems emerge that can affect people in different ways, including their mental health. Issues around the Covid-19 pandemic left many of us feeling helpless and threatened. Those who underwent processes such as quarantine faced mental health-related issues such as isolation, loneliness, anxiety and depression.

Adolescents are faced with many potential stressors that could result in mental disorders. These include their environment, negative treatment, school life, family problems and internal conflict.

Mental disorders

In fact, these factors do not only affect the youth and adolescents. Anyone regardless of age may face them, leading to mental disorders.

This foregrounds the need to collectively spread awareness about mental health issues, especially among the youth.

We need to share what we are going through. We definitely do not want to live in an environment where we feel that we lead a solitary life. We should also not allow others now and in the future to go through such. Minding about one’s mental health is essential thing for our well-being and how we influence the people around us.

Certainly, some adolescents are at higher risk of developing mental health conditions as a result of stigma, discrimination or exclusion, lack of access to quality support and lack of awareness on mental health.

The government ought to come up with policies and frameworks to ensure that mental health awareness among the youth/adolescents is prioritised and enhanced across the country. We have all been through something related to our mental health which can’t be assumed.

It is important to note that good mental health is as important among the youth as good physical health if they are to develop into independent and confident adults. Good mental health is an indispensable part of healthy adolescent development. It really helps young people build positive social, emotional, thinking and communication skills and behaviours. Furthermore, it lays the foundation for better mental health and well-being in life in the future.