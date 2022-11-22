It’s time to end mental illness stigma, say experts

Health experts have raised concern over the growing stigma against people with mental disorders.

Speaking in Eldoret during a sensitisation workshop on mental health, professional counsellors, psychiatrists and psychologists said more than 40 per cent of the general population is affected by mental illness and suffer from stigma.

The experts cautioned the public against associating mental illness with witchcraft or a curse.

“It is wrong for a society to associate mental health with witchcraft. This is an illness like any other and those who seek help shouldn’t be discriminated against,” said Dr Winnie Siele, a mental health expert.

Dr Siele, who is the chairperson of Jumuiya Women Fund, said there is a need for an intensive awareness campaign on mental health in North Rift and the whole country in general. She appealed to all stakeholders to reach out to many people through such initiatives aimed at giving hope to mental health patients and their families.

She also urged county governments to set aside funds to support mental health in the society. “Families should help their loved ones access available medical services. Individuals with mental illness should be accommodated and supported.”

Pastor David Boit, a participant from Uasin Gishu, said mental health is stigmatised and those seeking support are seen as a sign of weakness, especially where the community judgement and view of the illness is still negative and based on retrogressing cultural beliefs.