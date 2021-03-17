Covid crisis offers window to reset EAC integration agenda

East African Community Heads of State

East African Community Heads of State Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), John Magufuli (Tanzania) and Gaston Sindimwo (Burundi VP) at a past EAC summit.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kwinga

What you need to know:

  • Tension amongst the member-states, largely due to competing national interests, is not new.
  • Historically, EAC has suffered setbacks from inadequate commitment by member-states. 

Regional integration has long been seen as a cure for social, economic, and political imbalances, especially as weaker states benefit from the advantages derived from the large economies of scale. 

