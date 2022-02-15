AU-EU Summit is aimed at joint goal of exciting future

5th AU-EU summit in Abidjan

Leaders during the 5th AU-EU summit in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on November 29, 2017.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

Tomorrow and on Friday, the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) will meet for a summit in Brussels, Belgium. The last AU-EU summit took place more than four years ago, in November 2017, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

