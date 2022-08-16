Art, aches of political loss

This was my ninth time voting and the 10th election to get involved in. When a childhood friend vied for a councillor (modern-day MCA), I had a front-row experience of a painful defeat.

After the vote counting, he expected congratulatory calls from his agents but there were none.

In the coming days, I watched him lose his temper. He quarrelled with even relatives who had travelled from far to vote for him. He sulked for hours. Alone.

He was nominated by the ‘right’ party but the tables turned with Raila Odinga’s “Kibaki Tosha” declaration and lost to a perceived underdog. Wherever he lost, the results were announced mockingly.

A week later, repossessors came for his lorry. He had delayed payment of the last instalment of a bank loan by only Sh8,000.

His agrovet business soon collapsed.

"King"

Powerful people used to call him but his phone went silent overnight. People who thronged his shop, calling him “King”, disappeared. His campaigners were enjoying their loot.

His high blood pressure worsened, putting him on medicines for life.

An election loss is like attending your funeral. To people, you are like a ghost. Everybody you meet is in a hurry to leave.

It is really painful, especially when you spent so much and invested your mind and soul into it.

It is such a painful experience that you wouldn’t wish it on even your worst enemy.

As we fete the 2,000 or so winners, let us remember the 15,000-plus losers. The losers should take heart. Some people I know have won on their third or fourth attempt. At least you convinced some people.

Avoid falling into depression; this is not the end of life. Bob Dole- Forbes said: “Sure, losing an election hurts, but I have experienced worse.

And at an age when every day is precious, brooding over what might have been is self-defeating.

In conceding the 1996 election, I remarked that ‘tomorrow will be the first time in my life I don’t have anything to do’. I was wrong.

Seventy-two hours after conceding the election, I was swapping wisecracks with David Letterman on his Late Night show.”

This life is for fighters; and winners are losers who never quit!