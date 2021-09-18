Act now to build resilient food systems

hunger

Kenya suffers from massive food insecurity: access to adequate nutritious food remains a challenge for many, and there are several root causes for this. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Grace Njoroge

Finance expert

African Food Fellowship

Last week, Kenya hosted the 11th Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) which brought together more than 8,000 participants from African governments, private sector and the development community, among others.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.