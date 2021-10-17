Accord public debt priority for economy

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani pose for a photo with the budget briefcase at The Treasury before leaving for Parliament Buildings for the reading of 2021/2022 annual budget on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Constant Wamayuyi

Economic writer

What you need to know:

  • High debt levels are detrimental to the country in the medium- and long term as we are likely to be exposed to various risks.
  • The government should aim to enhance revenue collection as it forms a huge part in reducing the debt burden.

Kenya’s public debt as at June 30 was Sh7.7 trillion, which is equivalent to 67.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and a 14.9 per cent increase from June last year’s Sh6.7 trillion or 62.2 per cent of GDP.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.