With dearer fuel, brace for high inflation

Fuel pump

An attendant serves a motorist at a petroleum station.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Constant Wamayuyi

Economic writer

What you need to know:

  • The rise in global prices is attributable to increased demand for oil in tandem with the reopening of economies as the Covid-19 pandemic subsided.
  • Expect inflationary pressure, given the higher fuel prices following the removal of the Petroleum Development Levy subsidy.

Last week, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) released their monthly statement on the maximum local wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products between September 15 and October 14.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.