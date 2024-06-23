Nyanza still a promising investment destination

An investment conference scheduled for June 28 and 29 in Kisumu will be unique in that it will be the first event planned and executed by professionals from the region. It is motivated by a desire to move from talk to action, in an area that should have a direct impact on the lives of millions of Nyanza residents.

The professionals believe that there is no reason for Nyanza region to suffer its current burden of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment given opportunities present in its abundant natural resources, strategic geographical location, and growing population.

The conference themed ‘Nyanza Rising – Towards Economic Transformation for Socio-Economic Growth and Development,’ seeks to address the urgent need for growth and development in the Nyanza region. The former provincial headquarters, Kisumu City will play host to the conference that is the brainchild of the Nyanza Professionals Forum (NPF), in collaboration with the six county governments of Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira and Siaya.

The conference has the immense support of the national government, government agencies led by the Kenya Investment Authority, local and private sector corporations, and the private sector associations or organisations.

International investors

It’s a first in independent Kenya that professionals from the region have risen to the occasion to imprint their experiences in government and private sector and their networks to give back to the communities in development. This is the glue that has been missing to assure the region of the dire development and investment needs. So far the professionals’ forum has approached a number of local and international investors and pitched on potential investment areas.

The Nyanza region, richly blessed with human capital, a large population, and a peaceful environment for investment and partnership offers high return opportunities in agriculture, food and rural development and climate change. Other areas of investment include commerce, education, financial services, gender equality and empowerment of women. Opportunities also abound in health, humanitarian emergencies, industrial development, infrastructure, intellectual property and patent, private sector development, renewable energy, reproductive health, research, science, technology and innovation, sustainability and environment, sustainable tourism, heritage protection, trade, transport and aviation.

Targeting about 1,000 participants, the two-day conference will feature keynote addresses and presentations by key public sector leaders and subject matter experts. The conference will also provide business, industrial, and county networking sessions for investors. An opportunity for business and industrial expo/exhibitions by the business communities, Chambers of Commerce and Industry as well as higher education institutions will also be offered.

