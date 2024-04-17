End the vices plaguing governance in counties

Mismanagement and corruption have overtaken the noble intentions of decentralisation as Kenyans grapple with the harsh realities of poor governance.

The dream of devolution is yet to blossom. Over a decade later, the shadows of unfulfilled promises loom large, casting doubt on the path ahead.

In an ethnically diverse country, ethnicity should be a source of strength. Yet, in the arena of county politics, it’s a weapon of division. Favouritism reigns supreme, resources are allocated based on tribal affiliation and not on a need basis. The principle of meritocracy becomes a casualty of identity politics.

Political patronage is the order of the day; loyalty often trumps competence. The qualified candidates are sidelined, their voices drowned out by the cacophony of partisan interests.

Positions of power become prizes for political allegiance rather than merit, paving the way for ineptitude and malpractice.

It’s common to have deals shrouded in a veil of opacity, in complete lack of transparency and accountability, favours are exchanged behind closed doors while the bedrocks of good governance—shared purpose, transparency and accountability—are but fleeting aspirations. Public funds disappear into the abyss of corruption and citizens are left with little recourse for justice.

Economic stagnation

Service delivery has failed with schools lacking basic necessities, healthcare facilities in despair, road networks deteriorating from neglect and the populace resounding through the streets in lamentation for unfulfilled pledges, giving credence to the claim that the county governments have failed to meet their essential obligations to Kenyans.

When corruption flourishes, the cycle of poverty tightens its grip, eroding prosperity, and economic stagnation takes effect. The aspirations and hopes of future generations are strangled in the shadows of inequality. The citizens, disenfranchised and neglected by their county administration, will resort to protests against poor governance due to inequality and marginalisation, leading to unrest, further undermining social cohesion and stability. Due to the incompetence, trust in public institutions gets eroded, eventually disrupting the rule of law.

A multi-faceted approach encompassing legal reforms, strengthening institutions, citizen engagement and capacity building can help us to overcome these challenges. Stringent mechanisms for transparency and accountability, guidelines for ethical conduct among officials, training on ethics and integrity for governors and other senior officers and establishing an effective oversight of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Auditor-General, will keep the public servants on the right track.

Essential services

Strengthening the capacity of the office holders and the independent key institutions such as county service boards, county assemblies and county executive committees with targeted capacity building, competence- and merit-based recruitment, funding for essential services and avoidance of duplication will create transparency and accountability and bring out the necessary legal reforms.

Citizens must be engaged in the decision-making process through public participation, in open deliberations in town hall meetings, citizen assemblies and online portals. Citizens should easily access financial reports for information on how public funds are utilised. That will enhance accountability, legitimacy and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

Training elected leaders on leadership, ethics, financial management and service delivery and investing in professional development of staff will improve their competency, integrity and performance.

The plague of poor governance in the counties is a complex challenge. It requires institutional and behavioural improvements, reforms, sealing off hindrances to good governance and fostering active citizen engagement. Concerted efforts by stakeholders will help to build a resilient and responsive governance system that will serve the interests of all.

Only through collective action can Kenya overcome the challenges of the accursed poor governance and realise the full potential of devolution.