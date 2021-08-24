BBI aftermath: Loss of combined political capital is greater tragedy

Court of Appeal Judges

Court of Appeal Judges (from right): Justices Francis Tuiyott, Gatembu Kairu, Hannah Okwengu, Daniel Musinga (Presiding Judge and President of the Court of Appeal), Roselyn Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Fatuma Sichale at the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court buildings in Nairobi on August 20, 2021 during judgement of an appeal filed by the government seeking to revive the BBI Bill. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kwinga

Political scientist

The Court of Appeal last Friday delivered a sensational death blow to the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

