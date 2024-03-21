South Sudan closes schools due to extreme heat

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, is being hit by an intense heat wave, prompting the government to order the closure of all schools for two weeks.

The decision comes as the country grapples with ongoing violence, the impacts of climate change, and a recent surge of refugees crossing the border from Sudan.

Juba Residents are facing inflated prices for ice and water as demand surges in response to the heat.

The closure has found support among educators, including Anthony Moi-Alamin, a principal at a Juba school, who acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining a conducive learning environment during such intense heat.