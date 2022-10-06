Wetang'ula rules Kenya Kwanza is Majority side in National Assembly

Wetang'ula rules Kenya Kwanza is Majority side in National AssemblyLIVE
President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Mr Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party are headed for a major clash in the National Assembly today over the leader of majority position after both staked claim to it.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, with the Kenya Kwanza camp keen to have him rule in their favour.
Mr Wetang’ula, however, delayed forming the House Business Committee (HBC) until he decides who the majority leader will be.