Wetang'ula calls for Ruto, Raila 'handshake'
By Nick Mwirigi
Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula has called on Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga to seek a peace handshake with Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto.
Speaking at a funeral service in Bungoma for his aide Wafula Wakoli's mother, Mr Wetang'ula urged Mr Odinga to concede defeat and shake hands with Dr Ruto.
The Bungoma senator-elect was quick to specify that the handshake will not constitute a power sharing deal, but rather for bringing peace to the country.
Dr Ruto was declared victor in a hotly contested presidential election, where Mr Odinga came in a close second. Mr Odinga has since declared intentions to challenge the presidential election results in court.