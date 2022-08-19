Wetang'ula calls for Ruto, Raila 'handshake'

By Nick Mwirigi

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula has called on Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga to seek a peace handshake with Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto.

Speaking at a funeral service in Bungoma for his aide Wafula Wakoli's mother, Mr Wetang'ula urged Mr Odinga to concede defeat and shake hands with Dr Ruto.

The Bungoma senator-elect was quick to specify that the handshake will not constitute a power sharing deal, but rather for bringing peace to the country.