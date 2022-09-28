Uhuru Park opens to the public on 12 December in pompous Nairobi Festival

The new-look Uhuru Park will reopen its gates to the public on December 12 in a mega city event dubbed the Nairobi Festival, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said.

Speaking outside City Hall, Sakaja said the county will not charge entrance fees to the recreational park.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration allocated Sh1 billion to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) for the upgrade of Uhuru Park and Central Park in Nairobi.