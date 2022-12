President William Ruto arrived at around 10am Monday for his first Jamhuri Day celebrations as President of Kenya.

He is expected to host tech experts from across the globe as part of the fete's theme "Connect".

Authorities said an estimated 20,000 people will attend this year’s celebrations.

President William Ruto witnesses the trooping of regimental and presidential colours during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. Photos| | NMG Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Watch live coverage of this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations below: