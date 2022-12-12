Sections of Nairobi Expressway to be closed

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway have been warned of traffic disruptions between 10am and 1pm when President William Ruto will be presiding over the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium tomorrow.

In a notice, Moja Expressway Company said the exits and entrances to the road will remain closed during the said period.

Additionally, motorists driving from Mlolongo to Westlands are advised to use the exit at Capital Centre or join the expressway from Haile Selassie Avenue since the entrance at Capital Centre shall remain closed.

Those driving from Westlands to Mlolongo have also been advised to exit the expressway at Haille Selassie or join from Capital Centre since the Haile Sellasie entrance shall remain closed.

The notice comes hours after Interior PS Raymond Omollo, while giving the last update of tomorrow’s ICT-themed Jamhuri Day celebrations, said a statement on traffic disruptions will be issued later today.

The celebrations are expected to host about 20,000 Kenyans including students and players in the tech industry alongside other guests and dignitaries.