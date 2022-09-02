Ruto's lawyer blocked from responding to Jose Camargo claims

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a request from President-elect William Ruto's lawyer, Mr Kiragu Kimani, to respond to Raila Odinga's lawyer Julie Soweto's presentation. Ms Soweto had alleged, in a live presentation, that a form 34A bore the name of Venezuelan national Jose Camargo, alleging intereference in presidential results.

However, Chief Justice Martha Koome blocked Mr Kimani from responding to the matter on grounds that the IEBC had already answered to the same issue.

Mr Kimani had argued that the presentation is a new matter that his client should have had an opportunity to respond to.

