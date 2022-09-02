News

Ruto's lawyer blocked from responding to Jose Camargo claims

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a request from President-elect William Ruto's lawyer, Mr Kiragu Kimani, to respond to Raila Odinga's lawyer Julie Soweto's presentation. Ms Soweto had alleged, in a live presentation, that a form 34A bore the name of Venezuelan national Jose Camargo, alleging intereference in presidential results.

However, Chief Justice Martha Koome blocked Mr Kimani from responding to the matter on grounds that the IEBC had already answered to the same issue. 

Mr Kimani had argued that the presentation is a new matter that his client should have had an opportunity to respond to.

Get live updates from the Supreme Court today here

Check out our other coverage of the Supreme Court proceedings:

IEBC used second set of results forms, Judiciary report reveals

Watch: Live video proceedings from the Supreme Court 

Ruto to court: I won it fair and square

Kithure Kindiki likens Bomas fracas to US Capitol riots

Raila’s documents are fake, IEBC lawyers say

IEBC demonstrates how petitioners faked form 34As

Supreme Court judges’ tough questions to lawyers

Chebukati role: Lawyers disagree in petition row

US issues security alert on Kisumu ahead of Supreme Court ruling

What is role of IEBC commissioners? AG asks Supreme Court

Clarify role of IEBC commissioners, AG Paul Kariuki asks Supreme Court

Justice Smokin Wanjala elicits laughter with Solomonic reference

Smartmatic: No! We will not open our servers to Raila Odinga

Commissioners: We weren’t involved in tallying, verification

Petitioners take issue with IEBC conduct in presidential election

Raila lawyers: This is how William Ruto was rigged in

CJ Koome: How were Form 34As photoshopped?

Raila finally gets access to IEBC servers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.