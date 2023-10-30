Ruto prays for candidates as KCPE, KPSEA exams start

By Simon Ciuri

President William Ruto on Monday toured Kikuyu Township Primary School in Kiambu County where he prayed for all KCPE and KPSEA candidates on a day when nearly 1.3 million pupils are set to sit for the papers.

The Head of State reiterated that the government is committed to enhancing quality education and boosting continuity, adding that all pupils will get placement at secondary schools either at national or county level. He also said that there will be no fee increment, a sentiment that was echoed by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

"I want to assure Kenyans that the government is not increasing fees when they (pupils) will be going to Form 1," Mr Machogu said.

