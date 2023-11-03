Requiem mass for KCPE candidates who drowned in school dam

By Barnabas Bii

Hundreds of mourners came together to mourn five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates in Uasin Gishu who died after drowning in a boat that capsized in a man-made lake at Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi.

The mourners, among them classmates, wept uncontrollably as parents collected the bodies of their children for burial after a requiem mass held at the school's compound on Friday.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang attended the mass. He read a condolence message from President William Ruto who termed last Saturday's drowning incident as a tragedy that cut short the bright future of children.

“I know parents and fellow candidates suffered untold trauma...just days to the national examination. We shall give the school's candidates special treatment in selection of schools when joining secondary,” said PS Kipsang.