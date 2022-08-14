Mwaure concedes defeat, throws weight behind Ruto
Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has conceded defeat in the just concluded general election.
In a press briefing today afternoon accompanied by his running mate Ruth Mutua, Mwaure threw in the towel and called for IEBC to move fast and call the election.
Noting alignment in principles, the Agano leader announced his support and endorsement for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto who is neck and neck at the top of the tally with Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.