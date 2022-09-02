IEBC explains why results livestream stopped, Jose Camargo issue

Mr Mahat Somane, a lawyer representing the electoral agency in the Supreme Court presidential petition, has argued that the name of Jose Camargo was an overlay of one document over another.

"The register was printed by Jose Carmago. The document relating to Jose Carmago has come from the QR register which is distributed to every polling station. What happened is that a presiding officer took a picture of the form and presented it into the portal. The claim that someone called Jose Carmago tried to interfere with information in the portal is not true," said Mr Somane.