DP Rigathi Gachagua dismisses Ndii, Kuria remarks

President William Ruto's close allies are calling for the sacking of some Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and economic advisers over skyrocketing fuel prices that have caused unbearable hardship for Kenyans.

Trade CS Moses Kuria and Chairman of the President's Council of Economic Advisers David Ndii made controversial posts on social media that drew the attention of Deputy President Gachagua, who issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that arrogant statements by a few leaders did not represent the official position of the government or President Ruto.