‘Sinendet’: The traditional plant Ruto may don in victory celebration
Among Kalenjin communities, celebrations are not complete without their revered traditional plant locally known as ‘sinendet’.
The twining climber scientifically known as Periploca linearifolia, is a crawling plant with thin needle like leaves spreading across the entire length of its pliant branch.
The plant is significant in all celebrations, including weddings, dowry negotiations, welcoming heroes and heroines home and now to celebrate election winners.