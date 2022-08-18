‘Sinendet’: The traditional plant Ruto may don in victory celebration

Among Kalenjin communities, celebrations are not complete without their revered traditional plant locally known as ‘sinendet’.

William Ruto supporters in Eldoret town on August 15, 2022 carry 'sinendet', at the Kalenjin traditional symbol of celebration.

The twining climber scientifically known as Periploca linearifolia, is a crawling plant with thin needle like leaves spreading across the entire length of its pliant branch.

The plant is significant in all celebrations, including weddings, dowry negotiations, welcoming heroes and heroines home and now to celebrate election winners.

Prof Phyllis Jepkemoi Bartoo, winner of Moiben Parliamentary seat after receiving her certificate at Chebisaas Boys High School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on August 10, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | nation Media Group