William Ruto supporters paint Eldoret green with 'sinendet'

Among Kalenjin communities, celebrations are not complete without their revered traditional plant locally known as ‘sinendet’.

Ahead of the announcement of the results of the State House race, residents of Eldoret invaded nearby forests to pluck the climbing plant, scientifically known as Periploca linearifolia.

They mounted the plant on their vehicles, motorbikes and even tractors celebrating the announcement by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati declaring Deputy President William Ruto as the president-elect.

A majority of locals who thronged Dr Ruto’s home town were garlanded with the plant.

William Ruto supporters in Eldoret town on August 15, 2022 carry 'sinendet', at the Kalenjin traditional symbol of celebration.

“There is no triumphant celebration among the Kalenjin that is complete without sinendet. It is always evergreen and its sap is whitish. The two elements symbolise continuity of life and more exploits in future,” explains Kalenjin council of elders chairman emeritus, retired Major John Seii.

The art of using sinendet in celebrations is passed from one generation to the next, with its origin traced to ancient Greece, he said.

“The ancient Greeks used to garland their heroes and heroines with the green plant just like the Kalenjin do currently. We believe our origin has been traced to Greece and we have followed the traditions. We use it to celebrate heroes,” Maj (Rtd) Seii said.

The plant is significant in all celebrations, including weddings, dowry negotiations, welcoming heroes and heroines home and now to celebrate election winners.

“Since the plant is sacred, it is believed it wards off bad omens by professing good things ahead. It is our pride and a sign of victory because it withstands all weather,” he said.

Mzee Seii said the plant is drought-resistant and is available in all seasons, most of it found in indigenous forests spread across the country.

But he warns that modern ornaments threaten the use of sinendet’ and the plant’s natural habitat is at risk.