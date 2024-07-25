Azimio blasts Ruto for nominating ODM party leaders to Cabinet

By David Mwere

Azimio leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee) and Eugene Wamalwa (DAP- Kenya) have come out to blast President William Ruto's regime for picking CS nominees from ODM, thus "weakening the opposition".

"What President Ruto is trying to do is political cannibalization that we will not accept," said Mr Kioni, who read the statement adding that he is an existential threat to democracy.

On his part, Mr Kalonzo said nobody has offered him a position in the current administration and he's not willing to accept anything if approached.

"We are not interested in serving in this regime. As a coalition, we are a government in waiting. I have been VP and I don't think I will serve under this regime," said Mr Kalonzo.

They were speaking at a press conference at SKM Centre on Thursday, a day after President Ruto nominated ODM leaders John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya and Opiyo Wandayi to his Cabinet.