Waithaka Kioni: True servant of the game

Long-serving sports administrator Waithaka Kioni has been eulogised as principled; resilient, a legend and a visionary leader.

The fallen Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president worked overtime to ensure that the sport of volleyball and national women’s team Malkia Strikers, were up there among the best.

Kioni, 70, took his last breath Sunday at 1am at a Nairobi hospital where he had been taken after falling sick on Saturday.

His third born son Mwangi Kioni, a rally navigator, Sunday recounted his last moments with his father.

“My father was in good health. When we parted ways on Saturday after we had a chit-chat at a company we jointly own along Muthaiga Road, he looked fine. His death came as a shock. He leaves behind big shoes that will be difficult to fill but we hold onto good principles he instilled in us. The spirit of cohesiveness,” said Mwangi.

“We will hold our first family meeting later in the day and discuss the way forward and the burial arrangements.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba led the sporting world in paying tribute to the fallen administrator, who was the second vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

“Kioni has been a towering enthusiast and a leader in the world of sports, particularly in volleyball,” said the CS.

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president Bouchra Haji has owed the perennial and exponential success of the Malkia Strikers to the unmatched leadership of Kioni, who was one of the vice presidents of the continental body.

“Malkia Strikers, which is one of the few prominent volleyball brands in Africa, is a testament to his leadership,” Bouchra said in a communique.

“On behalf of the CAVB board, staff, and the entire African volleyball family I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kioni family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief, and we stand by them in these difficult times."

Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) president Phineas Kimathi said; “Kioni helped raise the profile of the women’s volleyball which saw Kenya win the 1987 Africa Games title in Nairobi.”

“I wish to convey my condolences to Paul (Mwangi Waithaka) on behalf of the KMSF and the World Rally Championship Safari Rally during this trying moments.”

KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi also paid tribute to Kioni, saying he was a visionary leader.

He said that all volleyball activities have been called off in his honour.

“This is a big loss to the volleyball fraternity and by extension to the other sports. The Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament that had reached the semi-final stage has been called off and any other related sports activities until further notice,” said Nyaberi.

Kioni studied Public Administration at the University of Nairobi. Thereafter he joined the Standard Group in 1978 to 1979, before joining Kenya Pipeline Company in 1980 where he served in the Public Relations office.

Kioni was the brains behind the formation of the Kenya Pipeline volleyball club in 1984.

He was elected Kenya Volleyball Association national chairman in 1998 before the federation changed its name to Kenya Volleyball Federation in 2000.

Kioni was serving his last term at KVF. The federation’s national elections are scheduled to be held on April 29.

Kioni is survived by four children; Kioni Waithaka Jr, David, Mwangi and Jemimah.