KVF boss Waithaka Kioni is dead

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Waithaka Kioni is dead.

According to a statement from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), Koni, 70, was reportedly taken ill yesterday and rushed to hospital, where he succumbed around 1am this morning after a suspected cardiac arrest.

"NOC-K is devastated with the loss of its Executive Member and an ardent volleyball

sport leader over the years. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his immediate and extended family, friends and volleyball

fraternity in Kenya and Africa for this loss.

We are currently consulting with his family and the Volleyball Federation leadership and will share more details later."

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba led the sporting world in paying tribute to the long-serving administrator, who was also the NOC-K second vice president.

"Kioni has been a towering enthusiast and leader in the world of sports, particularly

in volleyball," said the CS.

Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy Chairman Charles Nyaberi, who eulogised

Kioni as a visionary sports administrator, said all volleyball activities have been called off in honour of Kioni.

“While we wait for the family to make further communication, what we have been told is that the late Kioni had gone for his normal gym session a Sportview Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday, but he collapsed.

He was then rushed to St Francis Hospital but efforts to get ambulance that had oxygen hit a snag and it’s unfortunate Kioni succumbed,” said Nyaberi at the Moi International Sports Centre Karasani indoor arena, Nairobi where he addressed volleyball players and officials drawn from various clubs across the country.

“This is a big loss to the volleyball fraternity and by extension to the other sports. The Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament that had reached semi-final stage has been called off and any other sports related activities until further notice,” he added.

Kioni studied Public Administration at the University of Nairobi before he joined the Standard Group in 1978 to 1979, but left for Kenya Pipeline Company in 1980 where he served in the Public Relations office.

Kioni was the brains behind the formation of the Kenya Pipeline volleyball club in 1984.

He was elected Kenya Volleyball Association national chairman in 1998 before it changed its name to Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) in 2000.