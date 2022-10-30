KVF officials' term extended

The Kenya Volleyball Federation national and branch executives' term of office has been extended by three months.

The decision was arrived at during the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The federation's national elections, which were set for October 29, have now been pushed to January 2023.

In the meeting that was graced by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, it emerged that the federation had failed to comply with the Sports Act 2013 and the delegates mandated the outgoing national office to organise for another AGM where elections will be held to usher in a new office.

The three-month period will also give room for the registration of the new county associations in readiness of the national elections.

Wasike advised the federation to further align with the Sports Act stating that county associations should have three interim officials eligible to vote, while the national league teams will also have a representation of three officials per team who will also be eligible to vote.

KVF Secretary General Ben Juma acknowledged that the presence of Wasike was timely.

“Wasike enlightened us on many things and we appreciated her presence. We are supposed to amend the constitution, assist county associations and clubs to register with Sports Registrar as well as ensuring public participation. We also need to ensure gender inclusivity as well as champion for the anti-doping polices,” said Juma.

The 47 county associations each will have to part with Sh10,000 to register with Registrar of Sport, while league clubs will pay Sh,1000.

Long-serving KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni will not defend the position that has attracted three candidates, among them Deputy Chairman Charles Nyaberi, Second Vice-Chairman David Kilundo and businessman Edward Kisaka

In the meantime, the 2021/2022 women’s league that had taken a break in April will resume from November 11-13, while the men’s new season will serve off on December 9.