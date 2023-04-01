KVF unlock elections stalemate with new constitution

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will finally hold its national elections on April 29.

This is after delegates adopted the new constitution, which is compliant with Sports Act 2013, during a Special General Meeting (AGM) held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Speaking after the successful meeting, President Waithaka Kioni--who will not be defending his seat--said he is ready to hand over the reins to the new office holders after the April 29 polls.

“After back and forth that has surrounded the elections process, I'm happy that all the members have agreed to a common goal which is to hold elections. Of course the decision might not favour all the parties but I’m just happy that all this is done with,” said Kioni who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) Second Vice President.

The bone of contention that saw the elections fail to take place since July last year was failure by the Federation to comply with the Sports Act, 2013.

Outgoing KVF Secretary General Ben Juma, who was in the meeting, said:

“AGM resolved that existing branch officials shall continue exercising voting rights in their domiciled branches,“ read part of his email.

“On matters Institutions, all institutions will be required to comply with the Registrar of Sports and upon compliance, they will then apply for membership with the Federation using the KVF process.”

Juma, while welcoming the adoption of the constitution, said that the date for the county branches elections will be released on Tuesday.

“After getting the number of counties that have registered with the Sports Registrar, we will give the counties the specific duration to conduct their elections before the National elections are held. We are optimistic that the process will be smooth so that we can be done with this issue once and for all,” said Juma.