Wafalme Stars start training at Nyayo Stadium

Kenya national men's volleyball team Wafalme Stars, have begun non- residential training at Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena in Nairobi ahead of next month's African Nations Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The biennial event is set for September 1-14.

Of the provisional squad of 21 players that was named last month, only Kenya Defence Forces middle blocker Benard Wechuli is yet to report to training due to official duties.

Head coach Gideon Tarus is impressed by the turnout.

"I'm impressed with the turnout. Only Wechuli is yet to report to training but we are aware he is away attending official training course and as to whether he will join us it's still unclear. Should he fail to join us, then we will work with what we have since we have a good number of players in the middle blocking department," said Tarus who double up as the National League champions General Service Unit tactician.

"This is a rich squad and technical bench and therefore we look forward to a good outing. We have professional players like Abiud Chirchir, Enock Mogeni, Simion Kipkorir and Brian Melly and I believe together with other players we will deliver better results. It's day one and really we won't do a lot but the physical aspect and agility of the players will be put to test. We will be conducting half day training," he added.

Tarus led Wafalme' to historical 3-2 win against Egypt during the last edition that was held in Rwanda in 2021 in the group stage as the East Africans finished ninth in the 16-nations tournament.

Tunisia won the title.

After the three weeks training, the technical bench will name the final squad of 14 players to do duty for the country.

The women's version is set for Yaounde, Cameroon from August 14 to 25.

Provisional squad