Agala, Oduor elected KVF Athletes Representatives

Ibrahim Oduor and Brackcidise Agala are the new Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Athletes Representatives.

In the elections that were held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, Agala was elected unopposed, while former national team and Kenya Prisons captain Oduor floored fellow former national team players setter Daniel Kiptoo, and opposite David Kirwa.

Oduor, a beach volleyball player amassed 29 votes to beat Kiptoo (17), and Kirwa of National League champions General Service Unit (11).

"The win is for the players.I want to thank voters for the trust they have bestowed on me. I had worthy competitors and going forward is to work with parties involved for the betterment of sports and the players at large," said Odour.

Agala said she is a player and understands where the shoe pinches the most.

"I have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by female athletes and therefore I will be advocating for the rights and welfare of the athletes and more so the mental aspect," said Agala.

Kenya National Sports Council administrative secretary James Akama oversaw the elections that brought together 21 teams that compete in the men and women's National League.